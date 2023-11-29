House of Representatives Passes Magna Carta of the Out-of-School Youth

Manila: In a significant legislative move, the House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Magna Carta of the Out-of-School Youth (OSY), marking a key step in empowering and supporting this demographic in their contribution to national development. The bill, known as House Bill No. 9347, garnered an overwhelming 246 votes in its favor.

According to Philippines News Agency, the government, through the National Youth Commission (NYC), Commission on Human Rights, and other relevant youth-serving agencies, will establish programs to protect OSYs from any form of discrimination. These programs aim to ensure equal rights for OSYs in various aspects of growth and development. House Bill No. 9347 is designed to foster an environment where OSYs are afforded the same opportunities and rights as their peers.

The bill outlines specific rights and empowerment measures for OSYs, including the recognition of their human rights and equal treatment before the law. It emphasizes the importance of representing OSYs in media and other platforms, acknowledging the cultural identities of Moro and indigenous OSYs, and ensuring decent work standards for those who have completed technical and vocational education.

A key focus of HB 9347 is providing government support in education, health, social services, and employment for OSYs. This includes facilitating access to various learning opportunities, such as technical or vocational education, alternative learning systems, and tertiary education. The bill also addresses the needs of OSYs in challenging circumstances, including those with disabilities, victims of abuse, and those affected by armed conflict or public health emergencies.

The assistance outlined in the bill spans a broad range of services, from temporary and protective custody to mental health care and legal support. Additionally, it includes productivity capability building, livelihood assistance, financial aid, life skills training, and health education.

House Bill No. 9347 clarifies the roles of various government and non-government entities in implementing this Act, such as the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, local government units, and non-government organizations.

Furthermore, the bill stipulates penalties for violations, addressing issues like discrimination against OSYs by private entities, disparity in wages and work conditions, and non-compliance with mandatory insurance coverage by employers.