House of Representatives Emphasizes Program Monitoring for Effective Governance and SDG Achievement

Manila – House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez affirmed on Thursday the House of Representatives' commitment to enhancing governance through rigorous program and project monitoring and evaluation. This commitment, outlined during his keynote speech at the 4th Asia-Pacific Evaluation Association (APEA) Conference Parliament Day, aligns with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in poverty reduction efforts.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s leadership, marks the first instance of prioritizing the enactment of a National Evaluation Policy (NEP). This policy aims to improve governance quality and promote efficiency in bureaucratic processes. Romualdez informed the conference attendees that the House has proposed the NEP as a 'key legislative measure' for consideration by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

The enactment of this policy, as Romualdez stated, is expected to bolster the legal and institutional framework for conducting regular evaluations of government interventions, cultivating a culture of evaluation in the public sector. This approach is in line with the Philippines' commitment to the United Nations to strengthen national evaluation capacities as a crucial strategy for achieving the SDGs.

Romualdez emphasized the importance of effective monitoring and evaluation in governance, highlighting their role in assessing policy impacts, learning from outcomes, and making informed decisions. He stressed the integration of these practices into the governance processes in the Philippines to ensure interventions are not only well-intentioned but also effective.

Addressing the challenge of meeting the SDGs by the 2030 deadline, Romualdez pointed out the global community's struggles with poverty, hunger, and climate change, as detailed in the 2023 United Nations SDG Report. He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with ongoing armed conflicts and climate crises, has hampered, and in some cases, reversed progress in these areas. He called for innovative solutions and the leveraging of all available resources to not only regain but also accelerate progress.

Romualdez highlighted the significant role of national parliaments in this global endeavor, extending beyond legislation and budget adoption to accountability and progress. He cited examples of parliaments around the world influencing SDG policies and implementations, such as environmental legislation in the European Union and education budgeting in African nations.

Concluding his address, Romualdez stressed the collective responsibility in achieving the SDGs, involving governments, civil societies, and international agencies. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and shared expertise in creating a sustainable future, urging all stakeholders to work together towards a world where sustainable development is a reality, not just a goal.