House, MMDA agree to apprehend vehicles with ‘8’ plates

The House of Representatives and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) have formally agreed to apprehend the drivers of vehicles bearing protocol plates with the number 8 and confiscate the expired or spurious plates, a House official announced on Wednesday. House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said he met with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes on Tuesday night to discuss the confiscation of these illegal and unauthorized special protocol license plates. "I met with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Romando S. Artes, where we discussed that using unauthorized and illegal special plates should not be tolerated as it threatens public safety and undermines the integrity of the vehicle registration system," Velasco said. Velasco earlier issued a memorandum ordering the surrender of all old "8" plates. He also clarified that none of the lawmakers have been issued protocol plates in the 19th Congress. "T he House leadership is committed to upholding the law and ensuring vehicle identification plates' proper and lawful use," Velasco said. He said they want to remove all the spurious, expired, and fake plates before issuing new plates. The "8" car plate is reserved for vehicles of members of the House. Source: Philippines News Agency