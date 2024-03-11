House minority hails PBBM’s order on inflation-adjusted 4Ps cash aid

The House of Representatives minority bloc has welcomed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to 'adjust to inflation' the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) cash transfers to about 4.4 million poor households. 'The President's order is consistent with our recommendation to increase the cash grants to 4Ps household beneficiaries periodically at a rate that is at least equal to the average annual inflation rate,' House Minority Leader Marcelino 'Nonoy' Libanan said in a news release on Monday. Libanan and his fellow 4Ps Party-list representative in Congress, Jonathan Clement Abalos II, previously filed House Resolution 184, which pressed for higher cash aids to help household beneficiaries keep up with consumer price increases. 'The buying power of the cash subsidies has been eroded by sustained commodity price increases, and the only way to rectify the devaluation is to raise the amount of money being given to household beneficiaries,' Libanan said. He said the government must restore the lost purchasing power of the cash assistance if we want the 4Ps to succeed in reducing poverty. In a recent sectoral meeting, the President instructed Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure that the 4Ps cash aids are adjusted to inflation. Libanan said Gatchalian himself announced the President's directive. Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the country's inflation rate jumped to 3.4 percent in February 2024 from 2.8 percent in January 2024. Analysts have warned that the El Niño climate pattern's severe lack of rainfall could put upward pressure on food prices in the months ahead on account of poor farm harvests. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier reported that damage to agriculture due to prolonged dry spells and drought has already reached more than PHP1 billion. The 4Ps has an allocation of PHP106.3 billion in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA). Under this, the 4Ps provides household beneficiaries cash grants of not less than: PHP300 per month per child for a maximum of 10 months per year for every child enrolled in day care or elementary school; PHP500 per month per child for a maximum of 10 months per year for every child enrolled in junior high school; PHP700 per month per child for a maximum of 10 months per year for every child enrolled in senior high school; and PHP750 per month in health and nutrition assistance for a maximum of 12 months per year. In addition, the 4Ps provides a PHP600 monthly rice subsidy in cash to household beneficiaries. Source: Philippines News Agency