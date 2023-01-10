House leaders send aid to Davao del Norte flood victims

MANILA: House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Tingog Party-list Reps. Yedda Marie Romualdez and Jude Acidre again joined hands in extending aid to families stricken by recent floods in Mindanao - this time in Davao del Norte.

Staff members from the offices of the said House leaders turned over PHP1 million in cash aid and more than 1,600 food packs Monday to the affected barangays of Tagum City, and the towns of New Corella, Asuncion, Kapalong, Carmen and Braulio E. Dujali.

Each food pack, worth PHP500, contains three kilos of rice, three packets of instant noodles, three pieces of canned goods, and six sachets of 3-in-1 coffee.

Augmenting the food assistance donated by the Speaker's office and Tingog were an additional 3,000 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"This is the least that we can do for our kababayans (countrymen) who were displaced by the floods. Rest assured that we will always be responsive to calls for assistance from disaster-stricken provinces. A little malasakit (compassion) can go a long way, and we're here to lend a hand," Speaker Romualdez said.

The distribution of food packs and cash donations were done in coordination with Davao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Alan “Aldu” Dujali and Vice Governor De Carlo “Oyo” Uy, who provided the offices of the House officials with a list of recipients.

Last month, the same offices turned over 1,000 family food packs and 17,650 pieces of bottled water to Misamis Occidental after heavy rainfall caused floods and landslides in the province. A PHP 2-million cash assistance was also given to the province.

Earlier last year, the House Speaker also initiated a fund drive and relief operations to provide aid to the victims of Typhoon Paeng.

Source: Philippines News Agency