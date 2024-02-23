House leader to Quiboloy: Obey subpoena, no one is above the law

MANILA: Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and televangelist Apollo Quiboloy should heed the congressional subpoena and realize that no one is above the law. In a statement Friday, House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. urged Quiboloy to attend the March 12 hearing of the Committee on Legislative Franchises regarding the alleged violations of Swara Sug Media Corporation, which runs and operates Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). "Magkita-kita po tayo Pastor Quiboloy sa March 12,' Gonzales said. "We remind Pastor Quiboloy that he must comply with the subpoena, or we will have no choice but to hold him in contempt and proceed with his arrest." SMNI legal counsel Mark Tolentino clarified in a previous hearing that Quiboloy holds the title of "honorary chairman" at the network and is not actively involved in its daily operations. However, lawmakers maintained that Quiboloy is the actual "beneficial owner" of both Swara Sug and SMNI, which regularly airs his sermons. The House issued a subpoena to Quiboloy following his absence from the committee hearings held on Dec. 5 to 11, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2024, despite receiving multiple invitations. In an audio recording, Quiboloy admitted he is in hiding out of fear for his life, accusing the US and Philippine governments of working together to eliminate him through rendition. Gonzales said Quiboloy's actions indicate a desperate attempt to deflect from the issue and set the stage for potential defiance of the subpoena. 'No one is above the law. Pastor Quiboloy is not exempt from the law,' Gonzales said. House Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre, meanwhile, assured the public that the House of Representatives would deal with Quiboloy accordingly. "On the House, we will implement the law. If he does not appear then we will be constrained to execute the subpoena and make sure that he is here to answer the questions and issues raised against him," Acidre said. "He knows what he is doing. He knows that he is clearly defying the law. He knows he is injuring the political system that we have in place. He is disrespecting the authorities and I think he will be made accountable on that at the right time," he added. According to the subpoena signed by Speaker Martin Romualdez, defying the congressional summons would result in a contempt citation and arrest. The committee is currently addressing House Bill No. 9710, filed by 1-Rider Party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez, which outlines various infractions by SMNI. Gutierrez said SMNI's franchise violations include its failure to deliver truthful and balanced reporting to its audience and transferring its shares without prior approval by Congress. Gutierrez called for the revocation of SMNI's franchise under House Bill 9710, arguing that the acts of the network should not be "countenanced." (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency