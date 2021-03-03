House leader expects healthier debates on economic Charter change

The chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Constitutional Amendments said Tuesday the deliberations on the resolution amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution lasting until May would give ample time for healthy debates and clarify issues regarding the proposal.

AKO BICOL Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. said lawmakers from both chambers of Congress should keep an open mind regarding the proposed amendments contained in Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 2 that would make the Philippine economy attractive and competitive.

The new timeline eyed by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is two months later than the initial target of passing RBH 2 before the House goes on a break on March 27.

“I support the Speaker’s decision to not rush the plenary deliberations on RBH 2 because those of us in the Committee welcome the opportunity to further explain and elaborate on the benefits of these proposed amendments,” Garbin said.

He said the proposed amendments would eliminate the “overly protective” provisions – such as foreign ownership limitations in business enterprises, including public utilities – to attract more foreign investments and to adopt policies to enable the country to compete more effectively in the global economy.

“It will contribute to our local economy, will bring in long-term capital that will significantly increase job opportunities sa ating mga kababayan (for our countrymen) and most importantly the technology transfer also,” Garbin said.

On February 2, the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments had voted 64-3-3 to adopt RBH 2.

The proposal, which is principally authored by Velasco, aims to amend certain economic provisions of the Charter, particularly Articles XII (National Patrimony and Economy), XIV (Education, Science, Technology, Arts, Culture, and Sports), and XVI (General Provisions).

It seeks to insert the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” to several sections of the Constitution that restrict foreign ownership of public utilities, educational institutions, media, and advertising.