House leader calls for release of TESDA’s scholarship funds

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez on Wednesday urged the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release the remaining funds, amounting to PHP7.6 billion, for the scholarship programs of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

In filing House Resolution 1201, Romualdez stressed the need to continue providing scholarships to poor but deserving students as the country grapples with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The PHP7,598,736,000 under Republic Act 11465 (General Appropriations Act of 2020), is expected to serve 266,938 enrolled individuals,” Romualdez said in a statement.

He said the full implementation of the scholarship programs would help “support a wide magnitude of affected workers and enterprises due to economic slowdown, closure of establishments, and the expected influx” of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Romualdez said the resolution is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s marching order to increase the effort of all government agencies to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly to assist returning OFWs and displaced Filipino workers and enterprises.

Aside from Romualdez, other lawmakers who joined to push for the resolution’s adoption include AKO Bicol party-list Reps. Alfredo Garbin Jr. and Elizaldy Co; Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr; Bukidnon Rep. Manuel Antonio Zubiri; Negros Oriental Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong; Quezon Rep. David Suarez; Aklan Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr.; Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite; MAGSASAKA party-list Rep. Argel Cabatbat; Deputy Speaker Dan Fernandez; Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe; Valenzuela City Rep. Wes Gatchalian; Iloilo City Rep. Julienne Baronda; House Minority Leader Bienvenido Abante Jr., and Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado.(PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency