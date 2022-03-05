﻿House leader calls for immediate release of fuel subsidy

Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera on Friday urged the government to fast-track the distribution of fuel subsidy and other assistance to drivers and operators of public utility vehicles affected by a prolonged spike in fuel prices.

Herrera said the “double blow” of the coronavirus pandemic and oil price shock is hitting drivers and operators of public utility vehicles “particularly hard”.

“Umaaray na ang mga nasa sektor ng pampublikong transportasyon dahil sa walang tigil na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis, kung kaya’t dapat madaliin na ng pamahalaan ang pagpapatupad at pamamahagi sa kanila ng tulong na lubha nilang kailangan sa mga panahong ito (The public transportation sector is suffering due to the non-stop oil price hikes that’s why the government should speed up the implementation and distribution of assistance that they need during these times),” Herrera said.

She called on the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to come up with guidelines on the fuel subsidies for both the transportation and agricultural sectors.

“At times of crisis, those in government are expected to act with reasonable dispatch in providing much-needed relief to the public,” Herrera said. “That’s why it is important for the government to come to their rescue, otherwise there’s no way for them to cope with rising fuel prices and their families will go hungry.”

The Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) earlier said it was ready to disburse PHP2.5 billion for fuel subsidies on top of PHP500 million for farmers and fisherfolk, but Malacañang said it would be up to the DBM to interpret the law.

Herrera noted that the 2022 General Appropriations Act provides funds to bankroll fuel subsidies to the transportation and agriculture sectors, but only if crude oil prices reach USD80 per barrel for three consecutive months.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board, meanwhile, said it had already asked the DBM to expedite the matter.

Source: Philippines News Agency