House eyes passage of PRRD anti-red tape powers Oct. 16

The House of Representatives is eyeing to pass before the adjournment of its special session on Friday a measure granting President Rodrigo Duterte the authority to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses, and certifications during national emergencies.

In a statement on Thursday, Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said the chamber, under the leadership of newly-elected Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, is in full support of President Duterte’s marching orders to curb red tape and corruption in all levels of governance.

“Upon the directive of the President and the instruction of Speaker Velasco, the House of Representatives will work on the passage of the anti-red tape measure before we adjourn the special session,” said Romualdez.

Velasco and Romualdez led the filing on Wednesday night of House Bill No. 7884 or An Act Authorizing the President to Expedite the Processing and Issuance of National and Local Permits, Licenses, and Certifications to accelerate the country’s socioeconomic recovery and ensure an effective government response to the present health crisis.

“We have to help the President in his campaign to put a stop to deep-rooted, systemic and systematic corruption in government,” Romualdez said. “Tama ang ating Presidente na hindi dapat nahihirapan ang mga tao sa kanilang transaksiyon sa pamahalaan (The President is right that the public should not have difficulties transacting with the government).”

The bill gives President Duterte the authority to suspend the requirements for national and local permits, licenses and certifications, and to streamline and expedite the process of issuance.

The bill covers all agencies of the Executive branch, including departments, bureaus, offices, commissions, boards, councils, government instrumentalities, and government-owned and controlled corporations.

“One of the strategic measures is to reduce transaction costs in all government agencies and provide efficient delivery of its services while maintaining integrity and accountability in government service and the promotion of transparency in the transactions of the government with the public, encompassing a program for the adoption of simplified requirements and procedures,” they said.

The proposed law empowers the President to fix or shorten the periods for the processing and release of these documents.

It also grants the President the power to suspend or waive the requirements in securing such permits, licenses, clearances, certifications, or authorizations.

Under the measure, the President has the power to suspend or remove any government official or employee performing acts contrary to the measure consistent with Article VII Sections 1 and 17 of the Constitution, the Revised Administrative Code, other existing laws, and jurisprudence.

Duterte has already certified its counterpart measure, Senate Bill No. 1844, as urgent, while the House has yet to receive the certification letter from Malacanang.

Source: Philiipines News Agency