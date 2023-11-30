House Chair Calls for Transparency in Bicameral Deliberations on 2024 National Budget

Makati City – The chairperson of the House of Representatives appropriations committee emphasized the need for transparency in the bicameral conference committee's deliberations on the proposed PHP5.77 trillion national budget for 2024. In the committee's first meeting at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Makati City, AKO BICOL Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, leading the House contingent, called for collaboration with the Senate to reconcile differences in the 2024 national spending plan and align it with the programs of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.'s administration.

According to Philippines News Agency, Co urged a unified approach, prioritizing transparency, accountability, and the common good. He highlighted the challenge of balancing debt management with funding key government projects for economic stability. Co pointed out the importance of strategic budget allocation and the necessity of administrative efficiency in government agencies to achieve budget objectives. The House version of the budget, according to Co, is designed to be cost-efficient and aligned with targets for sustainable economic growth and public welfare.

The House version proposed reallocating PHP1.23 billion in confidential funds from various offices, including the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, to front-line agencies monitoring and protecting the West Philippine Sea. These realignments include additional funding for the National Intelligence and Coordination Agency, the National Security Council, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Transportation for airport upgrades on Pag-asa Island.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez called for bipartisan support for the bill, underscoring its focus on increasing food production, protecting consumers from rising goods prices, and boosting farmers' and fisherfolks' incomes. The House allocated PHP20 billion for rice subsidies, PHP40 billion for irrigation improvements, and PHP1 billion for fisheries and post-harvest facilities. Romualdez also highlighted the budget's investment in medical assistance, livelihood, job creation, and scholarships, totaling around PHP125 billion, emphasizing its importance for the nation's future.