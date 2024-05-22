House censures Alvarez for ‘disorderly behavior’

MANILA: The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to censure Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez for 'disorderly behavior" and for violation of the chamber's Code of Conduct. Voting 186-5 with 7 abstentions, the House adopted a more lenient penalty than the ethics and privileges committee's original recommendation of a 60-day suspension for Alvarez in connection with his allegedly "seditious" remarks about President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the April 14 rally in Tagum City. COOP NATCCO Party-list Rep. Felimon Espares, panel chair, said Alvarez has uttered "unparliamentary and inappropriate statements", which reflected negatively upon the dignity, integrity and reputation of the House as an institution, as well as its members. Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo moved to lower Alvarez's disciplinary penalty from a 60-day suspension to a censure. Romualdo argued that the severity of a 60-day suspension appears "disproportionate" to the nature and context of Alvarez' mis conduct. "While I agree that the statements made by Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez are unparliamentary and distasteful, that his behavior undeniably discredited the House of Representatives, the committee acknowledged that they were emotional expressions rather than intentional calls for actual harm or further political consequences," he said. Romualdo said censure, which is a formal reprimand or a public statement by the House of its disapproval of a member's conduct, would suffice in addressing the misconduct without being "excessively harsh". "This approach fosters a more constructive and rehabilitative outcome allowing Rep. Alvarez to make amends and in the future be more circumspect in making statements in public," he said. Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy filed an ethics complaint against Alvarez for urging the military to withdraw its support to President Marcos. Also deliberated by the House ethics panel was Alvarez' alleged habitual absences and libelous statements against Davao del Norte officials. Source: Ph ilippines News Agency