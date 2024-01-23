House approves PH Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program

MANILA: The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the proposed Philippine Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program which will serve as the government's tool to develop the country's national defense industry. House Bill (HB) No. 9713, which was approved with a vote of 194-3 and no abstentions, aims to support the country's defense force through military and civilian partnership and local production of materiel (military technology), materials, and equipment including arms and ammunition and combat clothing. 'The bill provides that the concept of self-reliance shall be manifested in the continued preference on local production of materiel, when feasible, for the country's defense forces through the partnership between the military and civilian establishments,' Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement. He said recourse to importation will only be resorted to for requirements that cannot be locally produced. 'The bill essentially provides for government support to the technical and financial needs of civilian manufacturers of materiel. The aim is to develop the defense capability of the country and rationalize defense acquisition,' he said Section 6 of the proposed law allows in-country enterprises engaged or proposing to engage in the manufacture, servicing, and operation of materiel for the government to be registered with the Board of Investments and avail of incentives under the National Internal Revenue Code. Section 14, meanwhile, creates the Office of the Undersecretary for Defense Technology Research and Industry Development, which will manage a databank for analysis, research, and development for defense industry promotion. The bill also seeks to establish the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Trust Fund. The fund will come from the savings generated from the annual net income of the government arsenal, shares of the government revenues from proceeds of reclamation projects determined by the President, grants and donations, and other sources as may be determ ined by the Department of National Defense. HB 9713 is the 54th of the 57 Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) measures passed by the leadership of Romualdez. The three remaining LEDAC measures awaiting final approval at the Houe are amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, which is under technical working group finalization; and the Budget Modernization Bill, and National Defense Act, which are under committee consideration. Source: Philippines News Agency