House approves Marcos holiday in Ilocos Norte

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill declaring September 11 a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte in commemoration of the birth anniversary of former president Ferdinand Marcos.

With 198 affirmative votes, 8 negative votes, and one abstention, the chamber approved House Bill 7137, which seeks to declare September 11 as “President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day” in Ilocos Norte.

Ilocos Norte Reps. Angelo Marcos Barba and Ria Fariñas, and Probinsyano Ako Rep. Rudy Caesar Fariñas authored the measure.

“For the people of Ilocos Norte, the young and promising Marcos has brought pride to the province and served as inspiration for young leaders to exemplify his leadership and governance administration,” said the Fariñas siblings.

Barba, meanwhile, said Marcos laid the “foundation for nation-building”, noting that the country was “ahead of our time” in agriculture, education, infrastructure, energy production, and foreign policy under his leadership.

“His extraordinary display of leadership and incomparable brilliance serves as an inspiration to his fellow Ilocanos. He is a man of vision, action, and wisdom,” Marcos said. “Thus, it is only necessary that his life, works, remarkable achievements, an inherent love for his fellow Ilocanos be remembered.”

Marcos was born on Sept. 11, 1917 in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte. He became the 10th President of the Republic of the Philippines in 1965.

Marcos declared martial law on Sept. 21, 1972 and ruled as a dictator for 14 years until 1981.

He continued his presidency with an election in 1981 and was overthrown by a popular uprising on Edsa in 1986.

