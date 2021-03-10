House approves creation of energy research, policy institute

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on second reading a measure seeking to establish the Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute to ensure energy security, equity, and sustainability.

The chamber passed through voice voting House Bill 8928, which provides for the establishment of the Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute in the University of the Philippines.

The institute shall be created as an agency separate and independent from the UP but attached to the UP for policy coordination and operation.

Among its specific objectives are to conduct pertinent policy research on energy issues and ensure the coordination and timely dissemination of results to key government agencies to guide policy and decision-making process; and to provide timely technical assistance to the government on energy planning and addressing energy issues needing policy direction and advice.

The bill shall provide support to the operationalization of the Institute through the establishment of an endowment fund.