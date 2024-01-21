House almost done with approval of priority administration bills

MANILA: The House of Representatives has passed all but four of 57 priority bills agreed upon by the administration and lawmakers in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). When session resumes on Monday, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said they would be working on the passage of House Bill No. 9713, or An Act institutionalizing a Philippine self-reliant defense posture program and promoting the development of a national defense industry pursuant thereto. Romualdez said the country should have a credible defense program and industry so it would not be totally dependent on foreign allies and suppliers for its defense requirements. 'We have accomplished our mission as lawmakers by acting promptly on the legislative agenda of President Marcos, which is focused on sustaining economic growth, helping the poor and vulnerable sectors, creating jobs and income opportunities, and in general, making life better for every Filipino,' he said. The three other LEDAC measures awaiting f inal approval are amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, which is under technical working group finalization; Budget Modernization Bill; and National Defense Act. Eleven other bills, also among the House priorities, are in various stages of plenary and committee deliberations. Meanwhile, the 11 LEDAC bills signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. are the SIM Registration Act, postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, strengthening professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act, Maharlika Investment Fund Act, regional specialty hospitals, national employment recovery strategy/Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, Local government unit Income Classification Act, Internet Transaction/E-Commerce Law, amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer/Public-Private Partnership Acts, and Ease of Paying Taxes Act. Source: Philippines News Agency