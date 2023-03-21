Hotter days ahead as ‘amihan’ seen to end this week – PAGASA

Warm and humid weather will prevail across the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday. "There is a slim chance to experience rains, but isolated rain showers are still likely due to localized thunderstorms," Grace Castañeda of PAGASA said. "The end of 'amihan' season may be declared any day this week, and it will be the start of dry season." Meanwhile, PAGASA said flash floods or landslides are still possible during severe thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago

Source: Philippines News Agency