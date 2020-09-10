Hotels launch 2020 sale for front-liners, leisure travelers

Dozens of hotels nationwide are slashing up to 70 percent on accommodation in the industry’s first September Online Sale (SOS) since the coronavirus outbreak struck.

The SOS, organized by the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines, with the support of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), is a two-week online sale of 89 hotel accommodations and other offerings across the country to be held on Sept. 15 to 30, 2020.

The group is currently targeting corporate clients, health workers, event organizers, and even domestic tourists who would be traveling once tourism resumes in their respective areas.

“Some of the promos are valid for up to a year — and even more — while the others even have no expiration on their validity. For travelers, the SOS is both a limited-time offer that can help them save on their next trip and a chance to help the Philippines’ tourism industry bounce back from Covid-19,” said HSMA spokesperson Pearl Maclang.

The campaign offers options from 89 hotels and resorts across eight key destinations: Manila, Pasay, Makati/Bonifacio Global City, the Ortigas Business Center, Quezon City, Northern Luzon, southern Luzon, Boracay, Visayas, and Palawan/Mindanao.

With Metro Manila and several areas still under the general community quarantine where leisure travel is not yet allowed, HSMA Chair Margarita Munsayac said concerned hotels would be flexible on the validity of the e-vouchers.

“I know there is some apprehension about purchasing the vouchers because what if we do not transition to MGCQ by October… hotels and resorts will be very flexible, they will be able to extend the validity a year after maybe when MGCQ will be implemented,” she said in a virtual presser.

She assured that all properties featured in the event have passed stringent health and hygiene safety protocols.

“Most hotels and resorts are ready with all health, safety, sanitation protocols, and are well-prepared to welcome guests again. Months of quarantine have enabled these properties to plan carefully and in detail all these protocols, as prescribed by the government, to ensure the safety of guests as well as employees,” she said.

The tourism and hospitality sector is among the hard-hit by the pandemic when leisurely travel came to a halt in March.

HSMA President Christine Ibarreta said the initiative offers hope for an estimated 5.7 million hospitality employees and workers.

“We have no illusions that life will be the same — if and when restrictions are lifted. But the public’s patronage and advanced bookings from the sale gives us hope that things will get better. It will also enable us to plan ahead in terms of manpower and other operational requirements so that we will be able to hit the ground running when the pandemic scare is over,” she said.

The vouchers, valid from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, could be purchased at www.hsma.org.ph.

Source: Philippines News Agency