﻿Hotel Okura opens in PH, signals recovering hospitality sector

Hotel Okura officially opened in Manila on Tuesday, signaling the gradual recovery of the country’s hospitality industry from almost two years of pandemic-driven lockdowns.

The Japanese luxury hotel, situated within the Resorts World complex in Newport City, soft-opened in December 2021 and is the first Okura Nikko Hotels property in the Philippines.

“We are delighted that Hotel Okura Manila officially opens today. At this hotel, we are confident that Okura’s omotenashi together with the warmest Filipino hospitality, in conjunction with our spirit of ‘Wa’ (meaning harmony or teamwork), would evolve into the ultimate hospitality,” Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. president Toshihiro Ogita said.

In an interview, Philippine Hotel Owners Association executive director Benito Bengzon Jr. said the Japanese hotel brand’s debut in Manila also marks the renewed confidence of investors in the Philippines.

“This is something that a lot of people have been waiting for and it signals the recovery of the hospitality industry. The fact that they opened while we are still in a pandemic goes to show that they believe in the Philippines,” he told reporters.

“This will (also) help expand or increase the capacity in terms of the number of rooms here in Metro Manila. And, of course, if you’re familiar with the brand, Okura is a premium brand known all over Japan and the fact that they’ve decided to open here speaks volumes about the confidence that they have.”

The 11-floor hotel, with 190 rooms, features a picturesque lobby adorned with a calming karesansui or zen rock garden that seamlessly blends with the structure’s Japanese-style interior.

It also boasts a wide array of accommodations, including the iconic Hinoku-yu room that features Japanese cypress wooden bathtubs handcrafted by artisans from the mountainous Nagiso town in Nagano, Japan.

Hotel Okura Manila also has a fine dining restaurant, the Yamazato, and the all-day dining Yawaragi that serve authentic Japanese cuisine.

In a speech, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Okura’s grand opening is a testament to the tourism and hospitality industry’s “improving state”.

“This momentous occasion heralds the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry. With more places now under Alert Level 1 status, we expect more tourism activity in the coming months,” she said.

The hotel’s launch came more than two months since the Philippines reopened its borders to foreign leisure travelers.

Based on the latest government data, about 265,553 foreign tourists visited the country from February 10 to April 17 alone.

Source: Philippines News Agency