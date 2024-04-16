HOT WEATHER: PARENTS URGED TO LODGE COMPLAINTS IF SCHOOLS ORGANISE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

SEREMBAN, Parents are encouraged to lodge an official complaint if they find that a school is planning to hold activities outside the classroom despite the weather exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in their respective area, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. She said complaints could be lodged via the ministry's complaints management system - SISPAA - to ensure that appropriate action could be taken. "If there is a complaint, please forward it to SISPAA, we will take action but the important thing is that the complaint must be made officially so that we can fully investigate whether it (complaint) has basis or otherwise. "However, there have been no complaints received on our side regarding the matter so far," she told reporters after attending the Generasi MADANI (GenMADANI) SMKA Student Leaders' Camp which was attended by 256 students from all over the country here, today. Fadhlina said the MOE had also issued guidelines on hot weather that should be followed by all parties. It includes not holding an y activities outside the classroom when the temperature reaches 35 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days. Yesterday, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh was reported to have said that the respective state education departments and schools across the country had the autonomous power to postpone out-of-school activities including cross-country and sports if the temperature exceeds 35 degrees Celsius. Source: BERNAMA News Agency