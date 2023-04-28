HOT WEATHER: NO ACTVITY OUTSIDE CLASSROOM IF API EXCEEDS 100 – MOE

Learning institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE) have been instructed to take preventive measures to deal with the hot weather and hazy condition, including suspending all activities outside the classroom if the weather is too hot.

The MoE, in a statement today, said that for areas with Air Pollution Index (API) readings of above 100, all activities outside the classroom involving students should be stopped.

It said reminders have been issued to all state education departments (JPN), district education offices (PPD) and all learning institutions under the ministry seeking them to take preventive measures.

"Activities that can expose students to hot weather conditions need to be monitored to ensure their health is not affected," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, the learning institutions are required to ensure there is a sufficient supply of drinking water at their premises and to encourage students to bring their own drinking water.

They are also required to provide drinking water to dormitory students if the situation is critical and there is no other source for them to get drinking water, it said.

The ministry said the institutions of learning should keep abreast with current developments on the haze phenomenon in their respective areas through the media and comply with the recommendations provided by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

"They need to be vigilant and cooperate with nearby clinics and hospitals in case of any complications on students due to hot weather," it said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency