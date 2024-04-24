KAJANG, The exposure to various Science, Mathematics, Engineering and Technology (STEM)-based programmes must be implemented continuously to address the issue of declining interest in the subjects among young people. Bandar Tun Razak, Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, said among the reasons for young people's lack of interest in STEM are its perceived difficulty, unengaging teaching methods and limited job prospects. 'In addition to student-related factors, research also found that the 60:40 policy (science to arts student ratio) is influenced by school factors, particularly in science laboratory infrastructure. Some school laboratories are incomplete or lack adequate infrastructure,' she said at the opening of the Engineering Day 2024 programme hosted by Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) here today. She emphasised that such programmes are highly encouraged to help cultivate students' interest in the field, adding that the initiative could be a good starting point for students wh o will make up the nation's future professionals. UNITEN vice-chancellor Professor Dr Khairul Salleh Mohamed Sahari and Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Azman Abidin were also present. According to Dr Wan Azizah, the best approach to spark students' interest in choosing the field is by exposing them to fun and easy-to-understand basic STEM concepts, much like the activities organised throughout the Engineering Day programme. A total of 160 Form Five students from 16 schools in the Bandar Tun Razak constituency participated in the one-day programme. Students were encouraged to explore five activity stations during the programme, namely the renewable energy kit station, virtual reality station, robotics station, engineering design and 3D printing station, and solar panel station.