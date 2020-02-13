Hospital for OFWs to rise soon in Pampanga

The first ever hospital in the country that will solely cater to the medical needs of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families will soon rise in this province.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) through the private public partnership of the provincial government of Pampanga, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. was signed Wednesday at Kingsborough International Convention Center here for the project.

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who led the MOU signing, said the construction of the hospital is in recognition of the OFWs' vital contribution to the country's economy.

Ang kahalagahan nito ay free medication and hospitalization. Libre, walang bayad ang ating mga OFW. (The significance of the project is free medication and hospitalization for our OFWs). It is solely dedicated for the OFWs," he said.

To kick start the construction of the OFW hospital, the provincial government will enter into a perpetual usufruct on a 1.5 hectare land at the Provincial Engineer's Office, Barangay Sindalan, this city.

Governor Dennis Pineda said those who will benefit from the project are OFWs from Pampanga and the whole Central Luzon.

Dahil po sa pakikipag tulungan natin sa iba ibang ahensya, lalo na po sa Bloomberry, maisasakatuparan na po natin ang pagpapagawa ng hospital para sa mga kababayan nating OFW. (Because of our collaboration with different agencies, especially Bloomberry, the construction of a hospital for our OFWs will be realized), Governor Dennis Pineda said.

The Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., the corporate social responsibility arm of Solaire Resort and Casino, pledged PHP500 million for the construction of the hospital.

Bloomberry executive director Filipina Laurena said it is so far the biggest project that their company has pledged to support.

When we received this proposal to sponsor the first ever OFW hospital in the country, it did not entail a lot of discussion in our board, she said.

The hospital for OFWs was the brainchild of then Governor and now Vice Governor Lilia Pineda.

To further improve the healthcare services in the soon to rise hospital, she said the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), headed by Director Andrea Domingo, will donate PHP200 million worth of hospital equipment.

A dialysis and cancer centers are also being planned to be built on a 2,000 square meter lot adjacent to the OFW hospital.

Source: Philippines News Agency