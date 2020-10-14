Hopes fade for 6 trapped Surigao miners

Hopes to rescue the six miners trapped in a mine site that caved in on Monday evening in the Surigao del Sur town of Marihatag are fading despite the continuing efforts to get the victims out, officials said Wednesday.

Local rescuers only managed to save one miner hours after a small-scale mining site collapsed in Barangay Bayan, Marihatag, leaving six others buried underground. The rescued individual has been declared safe at a local hospital, said Gerry Avila, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (MDRRMO) of Marihatag.

“Any moment from now we will be able to retrieve cadavers,” Avila told the Philippine News Agency Wednesday (Oct. 14), adding the ongoing effort can now be considered as a retrieval operation.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, he said rescuers managed to reach a depth of 12 feet inside the 30-feet mine pit.

“We do not know exactly where the cadavers are situated but we are following the mine hole down to locate them,” Avila said, adding the rescue team encountered difficulties because of the presence of water and mud.

“The site is near the creek and a rice field and the soil very soft. I presume that this caused the landslide that completely covered the mine pit,” Avila said.

Meanwhile, Col. James T. Goforth, director of Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office (SDSPPO), also expressed belief it would be impossible to rescue the trapped miners alive.

“It’s more than 40 hours now since the incident happened. The mine pit was completely covered by water and mud,” Goforth told the PNA on Wednesday.

