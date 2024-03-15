Hontiveros to ask Zubiri for Quiboloy’s arrest warrant

MANILA: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros is set to request Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri to issue a warrant of arrest against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. Hontiveros said Quiboloy's camp is asking to resolve the show cause order through a Senate plenary hearing. "Sa totoo lang, wala nga sa [Senate] Rules ang show cause order (The truth is the show cause order is not even in the Senate Rules). It was a courtesy extended to Sen. Robin [Padilla], at the request of the SP [Zubiri])," Hontiveros said in a statement Friday. "Kung wala nga sa Rules ang show cause order, much less wala sa Rules na kailangan ng (If the show cause order is not in the [Senate] Rules, much less is the) hearing in plenary to resolve the show cause order," she added. Hontiveros cited previous cases, such as that of Senator Cynthia Villar who cited Davidson Bangayan in contempt and ordered his arrest even if criminal charges were already filed against him. She said Senator Ronald dela Rosa continued to hear the disappearance of Catherine Camilon even though charges were filed against the police officer who was believed to be involved. Senator Imee Marcos, Hontiveros said, also presented witnesses with covered faces and using aliases in her hearing on people's initiative. "At si SP [Zubiri] mismo, noong Senate hearings sa pagpatay kay Horacio Castillo, hindi niya tinanggap ang right against self-incrimination excuse at ginamit doon ang contempt power ng Senado (And SP Zubiri himself, during the Senate hearings in the killing of Horacio Castillo, he did not accept the right against self-incrimination excuse and used the contempt power of the Senate)," she said, noting it resulted in the passage into law of the Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law. The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family and Gender Equality chaired by Hontiveros received Friday Quiboloy's response to the show cause order which was issued by the panel last Wednesday, asking the KOJC head to explain why he c ontinues to refuse to appear before the panel's proceedings. Source: Philippines News Agency