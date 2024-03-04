Hontiveros: DOJ’s filing of cases vs. Quiboloy a ‘gift to every woman’

MANILA: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on Monday said the move of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file qualified trafficking and child abuse cases against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) Leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is "a gift to every woman" this Women's Month. "Isang napakalaking tagumpay ito para sa bawat babaeng inalipusta at sinamantala ni (This is a very huge success for every woman who were insulted and abused by) Apollo Quiboloy," Hontiveros said in a statement. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the cases against Quiboloy will be filed by prosecutors in Pasig City and Davao City. "This is a welcome first step towards the victim-survivors' cry for justice, peace, and healing," Hontiveros added. The lawmaker also thanked Remulla, as well as all the witnesses who testified against Quiboloy. Hontiveros, being the chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, recently launched an inquiry into the alleged injustices and abuses of Quib oloy. The committee is set to open another round of inquiry on Tuesday. Having not received any confirmation yet from Quiboloy to attend the inquiry, Hontiveros warned that she would cite him in contempt and order his arrest. "The Senate will continue with its mandate to investigate, in aid of legislation, the decades-long abuses perpetrated by Quiboloy. We will ensure that these inquiries will result in strengthened laws for our women, our children, and the most vulnerable among us," she said. Hontiveros recently issued a subpoena to force Quiboloy to attend the inquiry and had repeatedly assured that the panel would be fair on hearing the KJC leader's side. Source: Philippines News Agency