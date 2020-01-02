Hong Kong unrest enters 2020 with mass rally

More than a million residents in Hong Kong took to the streets on New Year's Day as the eight-month-long unrest continued into 2020.

A major rally was held at the colonial era Victoria Park, local non-profit organization Civil Human Rights Front said.

Protesters blocked barricades across the city as police arrested at least 10 people in their efforts to quell the demonstrations.

Protests in Hong Kong -- an autonomous region under China since 1997 -- were triggered by the government's move to legalize extradition to mainland China. The proposed law was later withdrawn.

However, the protests have spiraled into calls for an investigation into alleged police brutality, release of detained activists and retraction of the official term "riots" for the ongoing demonstrations.

Source: Philippines News Agency