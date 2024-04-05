Hong Kong reports 1st B virus case related to monkeys

MANILA : Hong Kong on Thursday reported its first B virus case related to monkeys, the Centre for Health Protection said. The case involves a 37-year-old male with good past health, who was admitted to Yan Chai Hospital's Accident and Emergency Department on March 21 due to fever and decreased consciousness. He is now receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and his condition is critical. The patient's cerebrospinal fluid tested positive for B virus (also known as herpes simiae virus), the center said in a statement. According to information provided by his family members and preliminary investigations, the patient had contacts with wild monkeys and was wounded by them during his visit to Kam Shan Country Park in late February. The center urged the public to refrain from touching or feeding wild monkeys to 'minimize the risk of contracting the virus.' The infection is mainly caused by bites or scratches by monkeys while human-to-human transmissions are very rare. (Anadolu) Sour ce: Philippines News Agency