Hong Kong matches highest March temperature in 140 years

ANKARA: Hong Kong's temperature on Sunday equalized its highest recorded level during the month of March in 140 years, the city's weather observatory said. The mercury touched 31.5C (88.7F) -- the highest temperature recorded during the month of March since records began in 1884. It spiked to above 32C in the northern areas of the territory close to the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen. Weather will still be hot on Monday "under the persistent influence of a southerly airstream and plenty of sunshine," according to an advisory from the observatory. The maximum temperature will be around 31C in the urban areas, and "very" hot with a couple of degrees higher over parts of the New Territories. "Hot weather might cause adverse health effects. The public should stay on the alert and drink more water," it added. Hong Kong experienced its hottest summer on record in 2023 with mercury hitting an average temperature of 29.7C between June and August. All 12 months of 2023 were warmer than usual. Source: Philip pines News Agency