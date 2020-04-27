Honest Cotabato residents return extra SAP aid

At least six persons across the municipality of Pigcawayan returned the cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program handed to them by the Department of Social Welfare and Development saying that their spouses have claimed the aid for their families.

“Despite the need to survive amid the health crisis, six (poor) individuals continued to live with an honest heart and returned the (extra) money given to them,” Mayor Jean Dino Roquero said in a statement.

The honest villagers were identified as Sheryl Flores Manzanades of Poblacion 2; Elsie Dugnos Guintaos of Barangay Kimarayag; Gloria Dela Cruz Maloto of Barangay Midpapan 1; farmers John Kriostopher Macaret Gonzaga and Paul John Josilva Servacio, both of Barangay Tubon; and Johnie Napuay Nocillas, also a farmer from Barangay Upper Baguer.

The recipients earlier received extra amounts of PHP5,000 each.

“Ibalik ko ni mam kay nakakuha na gali akon bana sa New Panay, unta ihatag niyo sa iban pa nga pareho sa amon man nga pobre. Bisan amo na lang mani nga pamaagi makabulig man kami sainyo kag saila (I would like to return the extra cash money ma’am because my husband told me that we got our share of the cash aid in Barangay New Panay. Please give the (extra) money to other poor families who are in need. It is only through this that we may help each other during this crisis),” Manzanades told a social worker.

Meantime, to ensure transparency, village officials of Barangay Bulucaon, a remote community also located in Pigcawayan, on Sunday posted a tarpaulin list of SAP beneficiaries, in compliance with a directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“We want all people in the village to know that this program was transparent and without any semblance of corruption,” said chairperson Mark John Montales of Barangay Bulucaon.

Montales, a pharmacist and a front-line worker in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) said the village council supports his idea of putting the names of beneficiaries on a tarpaulin so the village people could easily see them and identify who deserved the assistance and who are not. Source: Philippines News Agency