Home-grown products shine in Ilocos Norte’s 2nd ‘pop-up bazaar’

At least 15 home-grown entrepreneurs joined a pop-up bazaar held at the Imelda Cultural Center in Batac City from Thursday to Saturday.

Showcasing artisanal products with a touch of Abel, home-cooked meals and desserts, coffee, ceramics, and plants, among others, the emerging small and medium enterprises joined the event to boost the local economy and adapt to the new normal.

Shoppers were reminded to register online to skip queues at the registration area as event organizers allowed only a maximum of 20 shoppers at a time to enter the venue with their full face shield and face mask worn at all times.

Dubbed as the “Buy IN (Ilocos Norte)” Bazaar, the pop-up store aimed to promote local products and support micro, small, and medium enterprises affected by the health crisis.

“We prioritized to help those who have no work and potential entrepreneurs who are just starting their business,” Ace Rumbaoa, product development, and marketing officer of the Ilocos Norte Trade and Investment Office (INvest) said in an interview on Friday.

Rumbaoa said they hope to conduct monthly pop-up shops, targeting areas of the province that have been greatly affected by the pandemic, to revive small businesses by helping them put up their booths and generate income.

The project was launched at the Ilocos Norte Capitol lobby last July but it was cut short following the surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in the province.

With a better crowd control mechanism and using online apps for registration, the provincial government, through INvest, pushed for the conduct of the second pop-up bazaar, but this time, on a different location in Batac City.

Organizers said the project concept was inspired by the unique “bayanihan” culture of the Filipinos.

Buy IN also operates a digital platform to regulate and promote existing and potential local businesses in the province by providing them e-marketing strategies and consultations. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency