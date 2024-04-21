IPOH, QC Group Sdn Bhd, owner of the HOME Terapi Matematik (HOME) education brand, aims to have more than 300 branches with the participation of 30,000 students both domestically and internationally by 2025. QC Group Sdn Bhd director, Muhamad Tajudin Mustafa said that currently, HOME has 1,200 certified educators across 127 branches nationwide and in Indonesia, with 6,287 enrolled students. "With the expansion to more than 300 new branches, HOME is expected to educate 30,000 students in the future. Although significant, this number represents only 0.6% of the total school student population in Malaysia. "The appointed educators are not only experienced but have also undergone comprehensive training and acquired the necessary skills to teach. We will continuously strive to improve training to ensure high-quality student outcomes," he said. He said this at the Official Opening of the HOME Terapi Matematik Office in Bandar Meru Raya here, which was also attended by QC Group Sdn Bhd managing director, Che Nu rul Khairunnisa Che Kadir. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Franchise and Vendor Development Division secretary, Chek Zainuddin Chek Jusoh. HOME offers learning sessions to students as young as four years old up to 19 years old to help them master mathematics through therapy, consultancy, and exam preparation methods. Source: BERNAMA News Agency