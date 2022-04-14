﻿Holy Week ‘time to reflect’ with loved ones: solons

Senators on Thursday joined the Christian world in observing the Holy Week, urging the public to take time to reflect with loved ones on the sacrifice, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Habang nasa loob ng tahanan, magnilay-nilay kasama ang inyong mga mahal sa buhay. Laging tandaan na magsilbi at tumulong sa mga nangangailangan (While we stay in our homes, we should reflect with our loved ones. Always remember to serve and help those who are in need),” Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said in a Facebook post.

Like Gatchalian, Senator Grace Poe said people should always choose to be good, humble, and love each other “as we celebrate Holy Thursday.”

“Ngayong Huwebes Santo, ginugunita natin ang huling hapunan ni Hesukristo kasama ang kanyang mga disipulo. Dito ay ipinakita ng ating Dakilang Panginoon ang Kanyang kababaang-loob sa paghuhugas ng paa ng kanyang apostoles at ang buong-pusong pagsisilbi sa kapwa (This Holy Thursday, we commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples. Here our Lord showed his humility in washing the feet of his apostles and wholehearted service to others,” Poe said.

Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. said Jesus showed his readiness to serve the needy by washing the feet of his apostles.

“Magandang paalala sa ating lahat ng kabutihan ng pagbibigay ng sarili at paglilingkod sa ating kapatid na nangangailangan, lalo ngayong pandemya kung kailan marami ang dumaranas ng hirap. Nawa ay isabuhay natin araw-araw ang halimbawang ipinakita ni Hesus (A good reminder to us about the goodness in offering ourselves and serving those who are in need especially in this time of pandemic when plenty are suffering. May we all put into practice what Jesus have shown us),” he said.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson wished everyone a meaningful and peaceful Holy Week observance.

“Pagtibayin natin ang ating pananampalataya sa Diyos at ang ating malasakit sa kapwa at sa bansa. Muli, isang ligtas at payapang Mahal na Araw para sa bawat Pilipino (Let’s strengthen our faith to God and our compassion for each other and our country. Again, have a safe and peaceful Holy Week to every Filipino),” Lacson said in his own social media post.

Senator Leila de Lima said Holy Week is a solemn occasion that allows people to be compassionate and to strengthen their faith in God.

“This Holy Week, I pray for redemptive grace for our people and country. I pray for Ukraine’s liberation from Russia’s unconscionable invasion and oppression. I pray for peace for the whole world. I pray for justice,” she said in a statement.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said this Holy Week should be a time to appreciate the people who have been working to make sure that the country will not run out of food.

“Maundy Thursday is a time to remember our farmers, fisherfolk, food manufacturing laborers, and informal sector vendors who have fed us all these years and to share generously with them who are now hungry,” she said.

Senator Nancy Binay urged Christians to “continue to stand firm in our faith and know that His enduring love will never leave us.”

“Let us all enjoy this time of reflection and prayer. A blessed Maundy Thursday to all,” Senator Nancy Binay said.

As she took her first domestic flight this year, Senator Pia Cayetano reminded everyone to continue observing health and safety protocols, especially when going out.

“Let’s be responsible for the sake of our loved ones, our community, and also for ourselves. Have a safe and blessed week ahead. God bless!” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency