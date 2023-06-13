Holistic campaign eyed to end drug problem in Antique

The government's holistic campaign is eyed to end the drug menace in Antique, which currently is 99.66 percent free from illegal drugs. The Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (BIDA) campaign of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) was launched at the Evelio B. Javier Freedom Park in San Jose de Buenavista on Tuesday. DILG Assistant Regional Director Maria Calpiza Sardua, in her message during the launching, said that through this holistic approach, the drug menace in Antique will soon be put to an end. 'Continue to unite and keep an active watchful eye to sustain the status of Antique,' Sardua said in her message Government employees and the community are urged to galvanize their efforts under BIDA to further raise awareness against the adverse effect of illegal drugs, she added. Concerned government agencies are expected to perform their mandate of reducing the supply and demand for drugs. Local government units (LGUs) are encouraged to establish Balay Silangan for the rehabilitation of drug personalities as well as allocate funds for their livelihood. 'Illegal drugs, as we know, is a big threat to the peace and order,' Sardua said. The launching of the campaign was followed by the opening of the Balay Silangan in the municipality of San Remigio. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) assistant provincial officer Jose Maria Real, during a press conference, said the Balay Silangan, formerly an evacuation center of the LGU, could cater to at least seven clients. Two possible clients are currently undergoing assessment, he said. 'The Balay Silangan will cater to drug personalities who would undergo rehabilitation for at least one month,' he added. Real said 588 of the 590 barangays in Antique are cleared of illegal drugs, translating to a 99.66 percent accomplishment under the Barangay Drug Clearing Program. 'The two barangays for declaration are in Hamtic and Culasi towns,' he said. Both San Remigio Mayor Margarito Mission Jr. and Vice Mayor Eduardson Petingay, in their messages during the inauguration, committed to giving their all-out support in the campaign against illegal drugs as well as allocating funds for the operation of the rehabilitation center. 'The LGU is giving its 101 percent support in the campaign against illegal drugs for the future of our children,' Mission said.

Source: Philippines News Agency