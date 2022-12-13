Hold Christmas parties outdoors, open spaces: DOH

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday advised the public to hold their Christmas parties outdoors or in open spaces to prevent possible transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and other flu-like illnesses.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire also encouraged those who will be holding parties indoors or in enclosed spaces to open windows to allow air-circulation in the room.

“Sa darating na kapaskuhan, ayaw limitahan ng ating gobyerno naman na mag-party tayo, kasi allowed naman, alert level 1 naman tayo most of the areas in the country kaya lang ang kailangan natin isipin, maari parin tayo makakuha ng sakit (This Christmas season, the government does not want to limit partying, because it is allowed, most of the areas in the country are under alert level 1, but we have to think that we can still get sick),” Vergeire said in a media forum.

As for the party attendees, she urged them to ensure that they do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

“If you know in yourself that you have been exposed to a positive individual, or you know for yourself na mayroon kayong nararamdaman na sintomas, huwag na po kayo mag-attend (that you have symptoms, do not attend the party} and this can provide protection to your officemates or your families having the reunion and this can provide protection to your officemates or your families having the reunion),” she said.

Since Christmas is still a week away, she told those who are yet to receive their primary series of Covid-19 vaccines to drop by the nearest vaccination center to get inoculated against the disease.

The change in weather this Christmas season brings coughs, colds and influenza which can also be prevented through observance of minimum public health standards — wearing face masks, proper handwashing and making oneself healthy.

Filipinos are also reminded against non-communicable diseases which are rampant during the holidays due to stress and overeating.

“Makikita natin ‘yan, December, January, February mas mataas po ang incidence ng mga inaatake sa altaparesyon, inaatake sa puso, naso-stroke (We observe that in December, January, February, there are more incidences of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke) because of this kind of activities that we have during Christmas,” Vergeire said.

“Maging mapanuri pa rin tayo, let us take things moderately, ‘yung mga stress natin, ‘yung mga bisyo ng paginom at saka yung pagkain ng mga pagkain hindi naman po (Let us be cautious, let us take things moderately, our stresses, our vices like drinking and eating foods that are not) proper diet,” she adde

Source: Philippines News Agency