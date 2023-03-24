Hoffman, Sulleza rule 400m hurdles in ICTSI Athletics event

Filipino-American Lauren Hoffman and University of the Philippines bet Marjun Sulleza claimed victory in the 400m Hurdles event of the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the Ilagan City Sports Complex here on Friday. The 5-foot-6 Hoffman from Haymarket, Virginia topped the women's Open race in 57.56 seconds to erase the 56.44 national record set by fellow Fil-American Robyn Brown when she won the bronze medal at the 2021 Vietnam SEA Games. Brown, who was born and raised in California, settled for the silver medal with a time of 57.87 while Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Nguyen clocked 100.90 to pocket the bronze medal. It was a good race, said the 23-year-old Hoffman, representing San Jose Track Club. She registered a personal best of 55.47 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon in June 2022. Last Sunday, Hoffman got the silver medal in the 100m hurdles won by Vietnamese Thi My Tien Huynh. Sulleza also triumphed with a time of 54.88 seconds in the men's division. Van Alexander Obejas of National University (55.49) bagged the silver medal while Vietnam's Duc Son Nguyen (55.51) secured the bronze medal. I'm emotional now. I wasn't expecting to win because I didn't play any tournament for five years, said the 23-year-old native of Koronadal, South Cotabato province. His personal best is 53.50 seconds. The 5-foot-10 Sulleza is a three-time Palarong Pambansa gold medalist (2016-2018). In 2019, he won the gold medal in the junior division of the PH Open. He has been training under national coach Jojo Posadas, who also coaches the UP varsity track team, for the past four years. He has the talent. It's up to him to decide what he wants to be. Even if an athlete is talented, if he has no dream and determination, never mind. That is why I always motivate my UP players, said Posadas. Meanwhile, heptathlon winner Sarah Dequinan of City of Ilagan-National Team ruled the women's long jump for her second gold medal in the tournament organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA). She posted 5.79 meters to prevail over Diana Rysiamie Hurano of Bohol Province Track and Field Team (5.54) and Abcd Agamos of City of Ilagan-National Team (5.30). In the men's Open javelin, 2019 SEA Games champion Melvin Calano of Camarines Norte had the best throw of 66.31 meters to capture the gold medal. Indonesian Agustine Ngamar Mahuze won the silver medal in 61.12 meters while Kenny Gonzales, also from Camarines Norte, grabbed the bronze medal in 58.81 meters.

Source: Philippines News Agency