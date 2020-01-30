HK employers asked not to bring HSWs to mainland China

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong on Thursday reminded employers in the territory to refrain from bringing their household service workers (HSWs) to mainland China amid the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the region.

"Employers are reminded not to bring their household service workers to the Mainland," the consulate general said in an advisory dated January 29.

"In the meantime, we strongly urge the Filipino community to postpone activities that will entail large gatherings for their safety, it added.

As of Tuesday, Filipinos traveling to Hong Kong are advised to reconsider travel plans and forego non-essential trips to the territory to avoid infection and reduce exposure to the 2019-nCoV.

Meanwhile, Filipinos in mainland China are told to monitor and comply with the advisories issued by Chinese health authorities.

During emergency situations, Filipinos in China may contact the hotline number of the Philippine Embassy in Beijing or the nearest consulate general in the area:

Philippine Embassy in Beijing:

(+86) 139-1118-0495 or (+86)138-1112-0334

Philippine Consulate General in Chongqing:

(+86) 158-2397-2513 or (+86) 158-0805-7032

Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou:

(+86) 139-2409-9636 or (+86) 135-7000-8063

Philippine Consulate General in Hongkong SAR:

(+852) 9155-4023

Philippine Consulate General in Macau SAR:

+(853) 6698-1900

Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai (*with jurisdiction over Wuhan and Hubei):

(+86) 139-1747-7112

Philippine Consulate General in Xiamen:

(+86) 139-0603-6614 or (+86) 189-0592-1595

Filipinos may also reach the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Beijing should they need assistance at (+86) 10-6596-4516 or (+86) 10-6596-6999.

In addition, Filipinos in Wuhan City and Hubei Province may contact any of the 24-hour hotlines established by the Chinese authorities to assist foreigners who need assistance, food supplies, and other needs.

China MFA Hotline No. in Hubei Province:

(+86) 27-8712-2256 or (+86) 27-8781-1173

China's National Health Commission on Thursday said the death toll in the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV has reached 170 while confirmed cases rose to over 7,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency