Hiring of health officers in biz establishments pushed

To promote health and well-being in the workplace, the presidential assistant for the Visayas urged local government units (LGUs) in Metro Cebu to pass an ordinance requiring all establishments to designate health infection and prevention control officers (HIPCO).

Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) on Tuesday said Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino is pushing for the healthy work environment amid the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Gonzales said he explained the procedures in appointing HIPCOs in one of the Presidential Communications Operations Office’s (PCOO) briefings hosted by PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar.

He said the measure is to ensure that establishments that are reopening will comply with the minimum health standards set by the Department of Health as a countermeasure against the spread of Covid-19.

HIPCO’s primary job is to oversee the compliance of health infection protocols in an establishment or workplace, he added.

They are tasked to submit business monitoring reports, health contingency plan, observance of proper hygiene, decontamination, and contact tracing.

“We are pushing for this because we believe that safe workspaces could translate to safe communities,” Gonzales said, adding the measure will “help keep our LGUs from suffering against (the) increase of cases and even temporary closure of businesses”.

In Cebu City, business establishments that will not comply with the pre-operation requirement may be issued show-cause orders and may face suspension or revocation of business permit.

Earlier, Mayor Edgardo Labella issued an executive order requiring businesses to hire or appoint a HIPCO.

Other requirements include the submission of a business monitoring form, a health contingency plan and a statement of management responsibility in maintaining workplace health standards.

All of these requirements may be sent online to the city’s Business Processing Licensing Office.

While they submit all the documentary requirements, businesses through its designated HIPCO will also be asked to constantly monitor the health of its employees and provide Covid-19 testing to those who will manifest influenza-like symptoms.

The city government will order immediate suspension of business operations in the event that an employee would test positive of Covid-19 while other employees will be subjected for mandatory swabbing and contact tracing.

