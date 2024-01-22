Higher power rate awaits Iloilo City consumers

ILOILO: Consumers of More Electric and Power Corporation (MORE POWER) will have a 10-centavo increase in their January billing cycle due to a hike in the transmission charge. "This is solely due to the additional ancillary service charge by NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines) to maintain the reliability of their electricity grid and the balance in the system so they may recover in time of power system disturbance," MORE Power said in a statement on Monday. The distribution utility will pass on 10 centavos per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to consumers following the 19 percent hike in the transmission charge. With the increase, consumers will pay PHP10.321 per kWh for the Jan. billing from the PHP10.2259 kWh during the Dec. 2023 billing cycle. Amid the hike in transmission charge, the generation charge decreased while the distribution system and metering rate remained the same. In a press conference on Monday, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said he was informed that NGCP implemented brownouts and bl ackouts earlier to prevent power interruption during the Dinagyang Festival. "We'll take their word for that, otherwise we will be seeing them again," he said. The weeklong events of the festival kicked off Monday, while the highlights are on Jan 27-28. Source: Philippines News Agency