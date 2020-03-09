Higher plume emission observed in Taal Volcano

Higher plume emission was recorded in Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

Based on its latest bulletin, Phivolcs reported plume emission, is a column of hot volcanic ash and gas, measuring 300 to 500 meters tall, higher compared to 50 to 100 meters emission recorded the previous days.

State volcanologists also recorded 19 volcanic earthquakes caused by movements of magma from the volcano.

Despite higher plume emission, Alert Level 2 is maintained over Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs, meanwhile, reminded the public that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, remains “strictly” prohibited.

The public is likewise advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

A fissure is a linear volcanic vent through which lava erupts, usually without any explosive activity. The magma intrusion from below causes the fissures to form.

Local government units are also advised to additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the 7-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities, and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

Alert Level 4 was raised over Taal Volcano on January 12 after it spewed thick clouds of ash up to 15 kilometers into the sky.

The first major eruption in over four decades displaced thousands of people surrounding the Taal Volcano Island in Batangas province.

Source: Philippines News Agency