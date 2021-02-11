High value targets nabbed with P150-K shabu in CamNorte

olice anti-illegal drug operatives on Tuesday night arrested two high-value targets (HTVs) with PHP150,000 worth of shabu in Daet town in Camarines Norte.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office Region 5 (Bicol) spokesperson, said on Wednesday Mark Jay Ramos, 22, of Barangay Poblacion Norte, Paracale town, and Princess Baute alias “Bauten” 27, of Barangay Gahonon, of Daet, were arrested in a drug sting.

The suspects, both listed as HVTs, were caught in a drug buy-bust in Dulong Bayan, Ilaod St. of Barangay 1 at around 9:20 p.m.

“Seized from the suspects were 16 sachets of shabu weighing 50 grams, PHP20,000 marked money,” she said.

The suspects, who will be charged with illegal drug raps, are in police custody.