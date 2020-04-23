‘High value’ drug suspect yields P340-K shabu in Dumaguete

Joint operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) here arrested Thursday a suspected drug pusher tagged as a “high-value individual” and seized from him some 50 grams of suspected shabu.

The suspect, identified as Jerico Catayoc Calumba, 40, single, of Labangon, Cebu City and temporarily residing at Barangay Batinguel here, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. at Purok St. John, Barangay Calindagan in this capital city.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) said elements of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Special Operations Group, and PDEA-7 arrested the suspect during a buy-bust operation where he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover operative.

The confiscated drug had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP340,000.

The suspect, who is in the police’s database of “drug personalities”, is now detained as charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being readied against him. Source: Philippines News Agency