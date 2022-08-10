High value drug suspect yields P1.5-M shabu in NegOr town

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives arrested a suspected “high value” drug pusher and seized more than PHP1.5 million of shabu during a buy-bust in Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) on Tuesday said Jemar Ruelo Casalta, 35, of Dipolog City and residing at Villarosa Subdivision in Barangay Maslog, Sibulan, was arrested around 10:17 p.m. Monday after he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover agent in Purok 6, Barangay Maslog.

Confiscated during the operation were plastic sachets of different sizes, containing suspected shabu granules weighing more or less 233 grams and with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP1.584 million.

The suspect will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act

Source: Philippines News Agency