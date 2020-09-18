High-speed Wi-Fi available across Cebu City, Davao City

MANILA – Free and paid high-speed Wi-Fi connections are now available in several hospitals, government offices, airports, and other key locations in the cities of Davao and Cebu.

In a statement on Friday, GoWiFi — the public Wi-Fi service provider of Globe Telecom — announced new GoWiFi hotspots in Davao City, namely: the Davao Doctors Hospital, Davao Limso Hospital, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc., and San Pedro Hospital of Davao City, Inc.

The service is also available at the Davao International Airport and government offices including PhilHealth Office – Davao, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) – Davao, LTO – Tagum, Tagum City Hall.

“GoWiFi delivers free internet connectivity in key Davao locations such as hospitals, government offices, and airports in the province. Residents can enjoy up to 100MBps of high-speed internet,” it said.

In Cebu City, GoWiFi hotspots are available at the Cebu City Medical Center, Cebu Community Hospital, Cebu Doctors Hospital, and Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue.

It is also available at the Mactan Cebu International Airport, Bogo Bus Terminal, Shopwise Cebu Basak, and Shopwise Express Cebu Basak.

The service, available to all users of Wi-Fi-enabled devices regardless of network service provider — both local and international — have free and paid subscriptions.

To date, GoWiFi has over 2,700 hotspots, making it the largest Wi-Fi service provider in the country. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency