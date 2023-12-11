High-powered firearm, ammunition recovered in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY: Government troops recovered a high-powered firearm and ammunition belonging to the New People's Army (NPA) after an armed encounter with some rebels at the boundary of Palanas and Cataingan towns in Masbate province on Monday morning. In a report, Maj. Frank Roldan, 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office chief, said the soldiers fought it out with at least 10 members of the communist terrorist group. "While conducting military operations, the troops encountered members of New People's Army believed to be under the leadership of Leony Monillar alias Warren of Platoon 1 (PN1), Komiteng Larangan Guirilla (KLG South), Sub-Regional Committee 4 (SRC4)," Roldan said. He said the enemies withdrew after 10 minutes of firefight. The government troops then scoured the gunbattle site and recovered an M-16 rifle, five magazines, some ammunition and personal belongings of the NPA members. "Our troops engaged in the firefight are still scouring the area," Roldan said. Source: Philippines News Agency