High jumper Grospe sets new record in PH National Games

MANILA: Leonard Grospe delivered a stunning performance in the Philippine National Games, winning the men's high jump gold medal with a personal best 2.20 meters at the Philsports track and field stadium in Pasig City on Wednesday. It was an achievement worth remembering for the 6-foot-1 Grospe, who also erased the 17-year-old 2.17m national record of his coach, Sean Guevara. "I'm so happy," the 22-year-old Grospe said in an interview on Thursday. Grospe's previous personal best of 2.15m was set at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan where he finished seventh overall last January. Ernie Calipay of Mandaluyong City (2.06m) took the silver medal while national campaigner Janry Ubas (1.90m) got the bronze medal. Grospe made it to the national pool in 2019, thanks to Guevara, who spotted him in a regional meet. He debuted in the National Open juniors' division, pocketing the gold medal in 1.90 meters. In the pre-Southeast Asian Games held at the New Clark City in Tarlac, he cleare d 2.04 meters to capture the bronze medal and in the 2019 SEA Games proper, he finished eighth place. Grospe won the National Open in 2021 (2.06m) and 2022 (2.07m), placed sixth in the 2022 Vietnam SEA Games (2.04m) and claimed the silver medal in the 2022 Thailand Open (2.16m). In the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, he registered 2.13m to settle for fifth place. "Coach Sean was very happy with my performance. He told me to keep on training," said the third year physical education student at Mapua University. Grospe was born and raised in Barangay Maligaya, Dilasag, Aurora province. He is the eldest among three siblings. "Actually, hindi ko po talaga gusto noon ang track and field, mas in po ako sa basketball. Bale nung nag-start po ako naglaro, nag-try lang po ako hanggang sa nanalo at hanggang sa napamahal ako sa sports na athletics (Actually, I didn't really like track and field at first. I was more into basketball at that time, but when I started playing, I just tried until I won and until I fell in love wit h athletics)," shared Grospe, who was coached by Maritess Lopez and Rodolfo Leti in high school. For Guevara, the long hours of training and hard work paid off. "I'm fulfilled and satisfied with Grospe's performance. This is our goal from the start," said Guevara, who realized the potential of Grospe and took him under his wing. Meanwhile, Ubas won the gold medal in long jump (7.75m) while teammate John Mike Lera got the silver medal in 7.36m. Marvin Rafols of Cebu City settled for the bronze. Other national athletes who topped their respective events were Evalyn Palabrica (women's javelin throw), Junel Gobota (men's 3000m steeplechase), Christine Hallasgo (women's 1000m), Jessel Lumapas (women's 200m), Sonny Wagbos (men's 1000m), Clinton Bautista (men's 110m Hurdles), Hussein Loraña (men's U20 400m), and John Lloyd Cabalo (men's 400m). Also winning were Bohol's Diana Rysiamie Huraño (women's long jump) and April Joy Alampayan (women's 3000m steeplechase), Zamboanga City's Chrizzel Lanipa (women's shot p ut), Pangasinan's Guhan Garcia (men's 200m), Mandaluyong City's Tyronne Exequiel Flores (men's shot put), Pasig City's Ainah Marie Masangkay (women's discus throw) and Las Piñas City's Russel Ricaforte (men's discus throw). Champions in the U20 category were Tuguegarao City's Rashied Faith Burgos (women's discus throw) and Sean Henry Narag (men's pole vault), Baguio City's Airex Gabriel Villanueva (men's discus throw), Angel Saysay (women's 3000m steeplechase) and Janine Ledina (women's javelin throw), Manila's Mark Henry Astillero (men's 3000m steeplechase), Jeanne Arnibal (women's triple jump) and John Allen Butiong (men's javelin throw), Davao City's Lyka Catubig (women's 5000m) and Justin Macuring (men's 3000m walk), Pasig City's John Dave Tumangan (men's 200m) and Rica Mae Balderama (women's long jump), Naga City's Melquisedec Manto (men's 5000m), Nueva Vizcaya's Chris-Nhel Gaco (men's triple jump), Calamba City's Erica Mae Ruto (women's 200m), City of San Fernando, Pampanga's Marvin Ramos (men's long j ump), and Mandaluyong City's Marc Laurence Puna (men's high jump), Zoren Lepalam (men's 110m Hurdles) and the team of Lenlyn Sanita, David Paul Matibag, Susan Ramadan and Orly Galicia (4x400m universal relay). Davao City's Desiree Anne Alaba (women's long jump) won in the U18 category. In the Batang Pinoy U18 category, the winners were Iloilo's Franklin Catera (men's high jump) and Kent Paul Burdan (men's 200m), Misamis Oriental's Marc Angelo Cabiluna (men's long jump), Mandaluyong City's Randy Degolacion (men's 2000m steeplechase), Manila's Lea Kriszeda Ordinario (women's 200m), Davao Occidental's Meljun Sabidor (men's javelin throw), Leyte's Mariel Malinao (women's 3000m), Bacolod City's Mico Villaran (men's 110m Hurdles), Maasin City's Heart Duarte (women's shot put), Negros Occidental's Lyndon Huelar (men's shot put) and Dasmariñas City's Reian Bernal, Prinz Saied Remonida, Maria Encar Pelone and John Clinton Mitchel Abetong (4x400m universal relay). Source: Philippines News Agency