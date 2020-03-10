High fecal coliform noted in waters off GenSan, Sarangani town

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 12 (Soccsksargen) has temporarily banned swimming in parts of the coastal waters here and in Malapatan town, Sarangani province due to high levels of fecal coliform.

Engineer Omar Saikol, EMB-12 director, said the agency's monitoring showed that the presence of the coliform bacteria in the waters near some beaches in Sarangani Bay has exceeded the standard levels and could pose harm to people.

Saikol specifically cited the coastal waters off the Queen Tuna Park, a popular public beach here, and barangays Dadiangas West, Labangal, and Bula.

Elevated coliform levels were also monitored in the waters near Poblacion, Malapatan town, he said.

“People should avoid exposure to these coastal waters as they could get sick with typhoid fever, hepatitis, gastroenteritis, and

dysentery,” Saikol told reporters here on Monday.

He said the high coliform level in the coastal waters was mainly due to improper waste disposal and continuing rampant open defecation practices of residents in nearby communities.

The exact figures were not immediately available but he noted that the test results exceeded the standard fecal coliform level for the area of 200 MPN/100 mL or most probable number per 100 milliliters.

City government personnel reported last year that the coliform levels at the Queen Tuna Park here varied from 500 MPN/100 mL to about 900 MPN/100 mL in certain periods.

The EMB and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) have been conducting periodic water quality monitoring in the city’s coastal waters.

Allan Marcilla, Cenro chief, said they are working on the construction of communal comfort rooms or toilets in the coastal communities to help address the problem.

Marcilla said the EMB has committed initial funding of PHP500,000 for the provision of two toilet facilities near the Queen Tuna Park.

He said they are currently looking for donors for the septic tanks of the community toilets.

“We have scheduled the conduct of information and education campaigns in the area in line with the project,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency