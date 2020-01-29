Hidilyn Diaz dominates Weightlifting World Cup

Hidilyn Diaz took flight in Rome and ruled the women's 55-kilogram event in the Weightlifting World Cup on Tuesday.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist swept the three golds at stake in her division by winning the snatch, the clean-and-jerk, and the overall categories.

Diaz lifted 93 kilograms in the snatch and 119 in the clean-and-jerk for a total of 212 kilograms, more than enough to take home the golds.

Diaz was the only weightlifter in the field who breached the 200-kilogram mark in the total weight as overall silver medalist Kamila Konotop of Ukraine only lifted a total of 196 kilograms (90 in snatch and 106 in clean-and-jerk).

Nouha Landoulsi of Tunisia took the bronze in the overall category with a total of 194 kilograms (86 in snatch and 108 in clean-and-jerk).

Diaz is looking to make a return in the Olympics this year, and this win will give her a major boost in her bid.

Source: Philippines News Agency