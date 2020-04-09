Helping those in need is best Holy Week sacrifice

Lending a hand to those in need would be the best sacrifice the faithful can do, an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said Thursday.

“The best sacrifice we can do this Holy Week is to help other people, especially those most in need. Doing the corporal works of mercy, like feeding the hungry or giving charity to the poor, serving the sick, like what our health front-liners are doing, are the best approximation of what Jesus did in Calvary,” Rev. Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP – Permanent Committee on Public Affairs, said in a text message.

Secillano said caring for others, especially during these challenging times, is a way to reflect on the passion of Jesus Christ.

“Selfless acts in this time of Covid-19 is the way to unite ourselves in the suffering of Christ,” he said.

Meanwhile, Archdiocese of Manila apostolic administrator, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, said there is no exact date yet on when they would hold the Chrism Mass, which has been canceled due to the enhanced community quarantine being implemented in Luzon.

Pabillo said they have yet to schedule the annual Church activity, which is held every Maundy Thursday.

“Chrism mass will be after the lockdown. Wala pa kaming definite date (We do not have a definite date yet),” he said in a statement.

During Chrism mass, priests renew their vows to priestly service and bless vessels of oil that will be used in parish churches throughout the archdiocese.

All Church activities, including the Eucharistic celebrations among others, are being held online in compliance with the government’s enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Catholics around the world are observing Holy Week, commemorating the sacrifice, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which started last April 5, Palm Sunday and will end on April 12, Easter Sunday.

As of Thursday, the country has 4,076 Covid-19 cases, with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries. Source: Philippines News Agency