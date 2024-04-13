HELP INFORM MAIPS ABOUT OVERLOOKED AID RECIPIENTS – PERLIS RAJA MUDA

KANGAR, All parties in Perlis are urged to continue assisting by reporting to the state Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) if there are any cases where eligible aid recipients have been overlooked in their respective jurisdictions. Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said this was to ensure that efforts to identify aid needs for asnaf can be carried out by MAIPs and related agencies promptly. "All parties must play a role in jointly achieving the aspiration of the well-being of the people of this state," said His Royal Highness in a statement issued by MAIPs today. Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said this at an event that took place at the Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail Mosque here recently. Source: BERNAMA News Agency